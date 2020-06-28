INC leaders seek info on delimitation process

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Jun 27: Prominent Indian National Congress (INC) leaders of Changlang district have urged the deputy commissioner/district election officer (DEO) to furnish the detailed information related to the ongoing delimitation process for the parliamentary and the state assembly constituencies.

In a representation to the DC, they also called for sharing information regarding the preparation of the statistical data on the basis of the 2001 census.

The Miao Block Congress Committee (BCC) said it is aware that the office of the chief electoral officer had sent letters to all the DCs/DEOs, seeking reports on the process of delimitation. The replies were supposed to be furnished by 20 June for its compilation and onward submission to the delimitation commission.

The Congress leaders alleged that the opposition parties, especially the INC, “have been kept in the dark about this particular issue.”

They sought to know what proposal has been sent and whether the existing subdivisions, circles, wards in towns, rural villages, maps, topography, etc, would remain the same or if there is any proposal to bifurcate the existing constituencies.

The Congress leaders demanded that the public be taken into confidence before taking any final decision.

“We shouldn’t lose any seat during the delimitation. All five seats under Changlang district should be retained at all cost, keeping in view the topography and diverse culture,” the representation stated.

The signatories to the representation included Chatu Longri, Sethai Sena, K Chithan, T Morang, Nyalkhum Mossang, Jungpo Jugli, Pinna Kitnal Singpho, Munglong Ngemu, Womwoh Mungray, Yophayah Yobin, Dayosah Ngwazah, and Tangbo Tangha, among others.