Two athletes from Arunachal to participate in Int’l Para Athletics C’ship

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: Two para athletes from Arunachal Pradesh – Kipa Mero and Tingong- will participate in the International Para Athletics Championship-2025, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from 10 to 12 July.

Mero will participate in javelin throw in the F13 category, while Tingong will compete in the 200mand 400m races in the T35 category.

Mero had won a gold medal in the 2nd Khelo India Para Games and a silver medal in the Senior National Para Athletics Championship this year.

The two athletes, accompanied by their coach Techi Sonu and support Techi Negla, left for Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The team was flagged off by Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman John Neelam in the morning.