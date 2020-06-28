IFCSAP members meet frontline workers

HOLLONGI, Jun 27: Members of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) visited the check gate here in Papum Pare district on Saturday and interacted with the frontline workers to boost their morale.

The IFCSAP, led by its general secretary Bai Taba, lauded the continuing efforts of the frontline workers in keeping the capital complex “free from direct attack of the coronavirus.”

“We are safe only due to the hard work and dedicated team effort of all frontline workers,” Taba said.

The IFCSAP also arranged a special lunch of local dishes for the frontline workers and officials here.

Facemasks, sanitizers and hand gloves were also distributed among the frontline workers and officials.