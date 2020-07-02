Cabinet decision on teachers’ recruitment board shocking: AAPSU

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 1: The Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Wednesday expressed shock at the Khandu-led government’s cabinet decision to include a panchayat leader along with two residents of the district concerned as part of the five-member selection board to conduct interviews for the recruitment of teachers under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA)/ISSE in the districts.

The two citizens who would be members of the board would have to be “qualified and respected,” according to the cabinet decision. The boards, to be headed by the deputy commissioners, will also include the deputy directors of school education.

In a press conference, AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai said that including a panchayat leader in the board itself is defeating the purpose of a robust education system.

“We were not aware of such a decision, and came to learn of it through newspaper reports,” Dai said, adding that “Chief Minister Pema Khandu always updates the cabinet’s decisions on social media but this was not uploaded.”

The AAPSU GS made the union’s stand clear that the education system should not be politicised. He further informed that the AAPSU would enquire with the department concerned and the government to find out the details on the issue.