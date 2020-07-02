Commuters urged to drive slow along Nechipu-Hoj TAH

ITANAGAR, Jul 1: In view of the recent landslides and road blockades occurring at Nechipu-Hoj Trans-Arunachal Highway, the M/S Sushee Infra and Mining Ltd authorities have appealed to the commuters to drive slowly on the slippery road and avoid travel during the night and rainy weather.

In its release on Wednesday, the M/S Sushee Infra and Mining Ltd further informed that the company may face shortage of operating and managing staff in future which could cause delay in blockade clearance work.

“Most of its employees and operating staffs have left on leave to their native places and are unable to return for their duties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This may delay the clearance of road in the future,” it said and appealed to all commuters from Papum Pare, Pakke Kessang, and East and West Kameng to cooperate with the company.