State celebrates Doctors’ Day

ITANAGAR, Jul 1: National Doctors’ Day was celebrated on Wednesday across the state in ways that honoured doctors as well as all frontline workers.

On the occasion, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Arunachal branch honoured 21 people, including the Covid-19 task force, the TRIHMS, RKM Hospital, Niba Hospital and Heema Hospital in recognition of their services and contributions in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The West Siang Unit of Arunachal Pradesh Doctors’ Association (APDA) dedicated this year’s National Doctors’ Day to the frontline Covid-19 workers.

On the occasion, all sanitary assistants and caretakers of the Covid Care Centre, quarantine facilities, DCHC, bio waste management team of the urban department, lab technicians/ sample collectors, disinfection team, drivers and frontline risk takers were presented T-shirts inscribed with, ‘You are our hero’, by the APDA.

West Siang DMO and APDA president Dr Moli Riba said, “The rank and file of frontline workers are the main workforce without which we cannot fight this ever invading pandemic. We have to live with the virus, and the fight must go on in a cohesive and committed manner. Workers must take care of their health too.”

He also apologized for not meeting all the needs of the workers due to limitations.

APDA secretary Dr Olen Tatak and district Covid-19 awareness in-charge Dr Jumge Padu highlighted the objective behind celebrating the day in a different way this year to encourage the frontline workers.

The APDA team will also be visiting all quarantine facilities of the district to distribute the T-shirts to encourage the frontline workers who could not make it to the felicitation programme due to pre-occupation.

The State Bank of India also observed Doctors’ Day, which coincided with the bank’s 65th Bank Day celebration. On the occasion, SBI Itanagar Regional Manager Dhruv Kumar Mahato donated 500 PPE kits and 525 N95 masks to Health Secretary P Parthiban, which were later handed over to Dr Nabam Takang at the Directorate of Health Service, Naharlagun.

In Naharlagun, 900 people at the mini secretariat and the MM Charitable Trust were provided homoeopathic immunity booster (Arsenicum Album-30) and facemasks.

The programme was organised by the Homoeopathic Medical Association of India, Arunachal Pradesh branch, in association with National Ayush Mission, GoAP, Arunachal Pradesh Homoeopathy Council and MM Charitable Trust. (With DIPRO inputs)