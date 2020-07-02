Doimukh market to shut down for 4 days

DOIMUKH, Jul 1: The bazaar committee here has decided to go for four days of complete lockdown or shutdown of all business establishments of Doimukh market from 2 to 5 July as a preventive measure to minimize the spread of Covid-19.

The committee has directed all to abide by this order, failing which strict action will be initiated against violators.

The committee said that it would intimate on further steps after the results of the 17 primary contacted persons, who came in contact with a Covid- 19 positive person, is out.