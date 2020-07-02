Capital unit BJP condemns assault on journalist

ITANAGAR, Jul 1: The capital unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned the physical assault and verbal threat to Gyoloo News’ reporter Hofe Dada on Monday.

It appealed to the state police to ensure thorough investigation into the matter

Expressing concern over the repeated incidents of assault on journalists, the BJP Capital district unit said “such complaints of intimidation have also been received on several occasions earlier as well.”