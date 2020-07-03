Arunachal records highest single-day spike in Covid-19

ITANAGAR, Jul 2: Arunachal recorded the highest single-day spike with 37 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

Thirty-four of the cases have been reported from the Itanagar capital region (ICR), two from Changlang, and one from Namsai.

Of the positive cases in the ICR, 15 have returned from Assam, five from Bihar, two each from Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Delhi, and one each from Haryana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chandigarh and Karnataka.

Health officials did not clarify whether the one positive case missing from the total of 34 was a returnee or was detected in the capital itself.

The cases in Changlang have returned from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, while the case in Namsai is a returnee from Tamil Nadu and is being shifted to the Covid care centre.

All the cases were detected in facility quarantine and all are asymptomatic, health officials said.

Meanwhile, four persons in Changlang and one in Tirap have been released as per the SOP after they tested negative twice consecutively. They have been advised strict 14-day home quarantine.

The TrueNat lab in Tawang district started testing for Covid-19 on Thursday. Nineteen samples were tested on Thursday and all the results were negative.

With this, the number of active cases in the state stands at 160.

The state has detected a total of 232 Covid-19 positive cases and recorded one casualty. Seventy-one people have recovered.