ANSU terms new teacher recruitment guidelines ‘defective’

ITANAGAR, Jul 3: The All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has termed the new guidelines framed by the state cabinet to recruit new contractual PRTs and TGTs under the SSA/ISSE “defective and unhealthy.”

The union submitted a memorandum to the chief minister on Friday, raising objection particularly to serial number two of the guidelines, and demanded its rollback.

As per the guidelines, the union said, the selection of the contractual PRTs and TGTs would be done by a five-member board/committee headed by the respective deputy commissioners.

The other members of the selection board/committee, as mentioned in serial number two of the guidelines, would be the DDSE, a PRI representative, and two qualified and respected citizens.

“We have witnessed many false policies taken during the erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan under the education department, which is the reason for declining quality of education in our state,” the ANSU said.