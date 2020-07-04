DCRF disposes of bank customer’s case

TAWANG, Jul 3: The Tawang District Consumer Redressal Forum (DCRF) on Friday disposed of a bank customer’s case and directed the ICICI Bank’s branch here to clear the amount deposited by the customer.

The complainant, a shopkeeper in Nehru Market here, received a compensation of Rs 15,000 “for mental agony and financial loss,” along with the amount he had deposited.

The customer had reportedly deposited a cheque for Rs 55,985 in the ICICI branch here but the amount did not get credited to his account, ultimately causing the validity of his cheque to expire.

It was found that the cheque had been forwarded by the Tawang SBI branch to the ICICI branch for local clearance. However, because of some technical reasons, the ICICI branch forwarded the cheque to its Tezpur branch for further action, but it got misplaced.

District Consumer Protection Officer Kesang Tashi urged the consumers to be educated on their rights, and to bring it to the notice of the consumers’ forum if they find any deficiency in services. (DIPRO)