Anjaw reports first four Covid-19+ve cases

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 4: Anjaw district reported its first four positive cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. All of them have returned from Bihar.

With one more positive case detected in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) on Saturday, the total cases in the ICR went up to 82 active cases – currently the highest in the state.

Health officials informed that the person is a returnee from Jharkhand and is being shifted to the Covid care centre.

Tirap also detected two new cases in persons who have returned from Uttar Pradesh.

All the cases were detected in facility quarantine and all are asymptomatic, health officials informed.

Meanwhile, out of the 202 primary contacts of the two positive cases detected at the state quarantine facility in Lekhi on 29 June, 201 have tested negative for Covid-19.

The report of one primary contact is still awaited.