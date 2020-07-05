Govt urged to repair roads

ITANAGAR, Jul 4: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has urged the state government to take steps to improve the condition of the roads in the state.

Pointing out the “worst condition” of the Potin-Doimukh road in Papum Pare district, the APCC said that the district administration and the departments concerned were not giving proper attention to the road’s deteriorating condition.

“There is no proper drainage system and poor drainage system has resulted in waterlogging, which ultimately damages the roads and causes road accidents,” the APCC said.