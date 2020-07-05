Dree greetings

ITANAGAR, Jul 4: Governor BD Mishra has greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Dree festival of the Apatani tribe.

“May the warmth and splendour which have always been an important part of the auspicious occasion usher in happiness and prosperity for everyone in our fold,” the governor said in a message.

“I offer my prayers to Danyi Piillo to invoke the Dree spirit amongst the people for the wellbeing of mankind,” Mishra said. (Raj Bhavan)