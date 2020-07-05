Meeting on PMSVANidhi held

CHANGLANG, Jul 4: Fifty street vendors along with members of the Changlang Trade & Commerce Committee attended a Town Vending Committee meeting on the PM Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PMSVANidhi) scheme, conducted by the DUDA here on Friday.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav, who chaired the meeting, urged the local vendors to avail the loan being provided under the PMSVANidhi scheme.

“The scheme provides collateral-free working capital loan of upto Rs 10,000 with interest subsidy, and eligibility of higher loan on timely repayment of first loan,” the DC informed, and emphasized on adopting digital payment for availing the monthly cash-back incentive.

Details of the DAY-NULM and the PMAY (U) credit-linked subsidy schemes were also discussed.

UD&H EE Nich Jacob made a PowerPoint presentation on the details of the PMSVANidhi, “which seeks to provide special micro-credit facility to street vendors for providing affordable working capital loan to resume their livelihoods which have been adversely affected due to the Covid-19 lockdown,” he said.

SBI Chief Manager Tarun Gogoi, UD&H EE Ani Pertin, and UD&H JE Tai Taba also spoke. (DIPRO)