PPLAWC threatens powerhouse shutdown

ITANAGAR, Jul 4: The Pare Project Land Affected Welfare Committee (PPLAWC) has threatened to completely shut down the powerhouses of both the Ranganadi and the Pare hydroelectric projects if the NEEPCO authority fails to fulfill its demand.

The PPLAWC observed six days’ pen- and tool-down strike from 29 June in protest against non-regularization of 48 ITI contractual staffers in the NEEPCO Ltd. The strike ended on Saturday.

“The NEEPCO Ltd authority betrayed us and we will continue our democratic movement

in the future. A complete shutdown of the powerhouses of both Ranganadi and Pare projects would be our next plan of democratic movement as the NEEPCO Ltd authority didn’t take the six days pen- and tool-down strike seriously,” the PPLAWC said in a press statement.