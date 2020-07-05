MLA inspects flood-hit areas

Correspondent

MEBO, Jul 4: Local MLA Lombo Tayeng along with others on Saturday visited flood-hit areas of Mebo circle in East Siang district and inspected Namsing, Sigar, Silluk and other villages.

Tayeng donated eight rolls of 1000 m wire cable, along with Rs 50,000 in cash to the villagers of Sigar. Leaders of Mebo block contributed Rs 27,000 to Namsing village, and Rs 37,000 to Sigar village, where flood protection embankment has been made by the villagers. The visitors also contributed 50 rolls of wire nets to Sigar village.