Delay in supply of prefabricated cabins slowing construction of Covid-19 hospital

[ Taba Ajum ]

MIDPU, Jul 5: The much-awaited prefabricated Covid-19 hospital which is coming up near the mental health hospital here is yet to be ready.

With the number of Covid-19 cases rising rapidly in the state, there is an urgent need to make the dedicated hospital operational. But the delay in arrival of the prefabricated cabins has affected the progress of work.

Altogether seven prefabricated cabins will be installed to accommodate five beds each, making it a 35-bedded dedicated Covid-19 hospital. Till date, only five cabins have arrived and that, too, in separate batches. The first two cabins arrived on 25 May, and another two on 3 June. One more cabin arrived on 24 June.

The officials working at the site have cited the delay as the main reason for the slow progress of work. Water connection and construction of septic tanks for toilets have already been completed.

Meanwhile, responding to a query from this daily, Health Secretary P Parthiban claimed that the remaining two cabins would arrive on Monday, and that hospital would be ready for use within two weeks.