Illegal timber trade continues amid lockdown

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Jul 5: A makeshift gate erected by villagers to control the movement of people was damaged on Saturday night by alleged lawbreakers from Lewang village, located on the right bank of the Noa-Dehing river, with the support of some disgruntled elements, to transport illegally sawn timber from Deban area here in Changlang district.

Reportedly, four mini-trucks proceeded to Deban on Sunday to bring more sawn timbers, to be transported to Diyun circle, and later to Assam.

On Sunday, volunteers of the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH) erected two makeshift gates in N’khumsang area – one at Khamuk and the other at Khagam village. The volunteers have appealed to the villagers of Pisi, Khamuk, Lewang, Phup, Khagam Singpho and Khagam Mossang to follow the standard operating procedures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“We fear that the timber contractors, without an iota of fear or regard for law, will try to damage the two gates again tonight,” MSRH secretary-general Gamseng Singpho said.

He appealed to the administration and the forest department to initiate stringent action against violators of the lockdown protocol.

The DC, the Miao ADC and the Diyun range forest officer have been apprised of the ongoing illegal logging.

Meanwhile, the youths reminded the district administration of their demand for installing a sanitizing facility at Khagam as vehicles from Diyun area ply through the villages.