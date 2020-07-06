Subansiri dists register Covid-19 cases; 10 new cases

ITANAGAR, Jul 6: Ten Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the state on Sunday with Lower Subansiri and Upper Subansiri districts registering their first cases.

Two cases have been reported from Lower Subansiri while one has been reported from Upper Subansiri, according to the health department.

The positive cases in Lower Subansiri have returned from Assam and Pune (Maharashtra) while the one in Upper Subansiri is a returnee from Delhi.

The other cases have been reported from the Itanagar capital region (3), Namsai (2) and Changlang (2).

The positive cases in Namsai have returned from Tamil Nadu, while

the positive cases in Changlang have returned from Uttar Pradesh. The positive cases in the capital region were detected at the state quarantine facility in Lekhi and are being shifted to the Covid care centre.

All the cases were detected in facility quarantine and all are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, two persons were released in the capital region after they tested negative twice, as per the SOP, and advised strict 14-day home quarantine, the health department said.

The total active cases in the state stand at 190.