Police rescue 5 injured in car accident

BOMDILA, Jul 6: The police here in West Kameng district on Monday rescued the driver and passengers of a car (AR-04-8010) which had plunged down a steep gorge near 1 Mile area here.

On receiving information at 2 am, Bomdila PS OC, SI K Dev along with a police team rushed to the spot and located the i20 car, about 300 feet below the highway, with five seriously injured persons stuck inside it.

The police team evacuated the injured persons with the help of a stretcher and brought them to the general hospital here, where they are now being treated.

“However a case under Section 188/279/338 IPC read with Section 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act has been registered against the driver and the occupants for disobeying the lockdown orders of the district magistrate by roaming after 10 pm and not maintaining social distancing,” West Kameng SP Raja Banthia informed in a release.