Illegally sawn timber seized

[ Pisi Zauing ]

DIYUN, Jul 6: A batch of illegally sawn timber was seized from a pickup truck (AS-23BC-9715) at Khamuk village in N’khumsang area, in Changlang district, on Monday.

The truck was intercepted by Diyun Range Forest Officer Baishu Pertin, with support from volunteers of the Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung (MSRH).

Officials received information that people from Tinsukia district of Assam had moved to Deban in four mini-trucks to bring sawn timbers. The remaining three trucks are yet to return.

As per investigation, the timber had been sawn in Deban area and was being transported to Diyun.

The forest team seized approximately 50 CFTs (43 pieces) of timber from the vehicle. The vehicle itself was taken to the range forest headquarters in Diyun, where the timber was deposited in the keeping of the RFO.

A case was registered at the range office under Section 25(d) and 40(b) of the Assam Forest Regulation Act, 1891, against one Kandra Chakma and driver Subash Chakma, of Moitripur village in Diyun circle.

The United Miao Mission and its youth wing, MSRH, in a joint statement commended the RFO for taking timely action. They also extended gratitude to Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav and ADC Tage Rumi “for the encouragement given to the RFO, which led to registration of the case and seizure of the sawn timbers amid the lockdown.”