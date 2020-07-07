Orgs declare Seppa lockdown, DA annuls it

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 6: In an instance of lack of coordination between the East Kameng administration and organizations in the district, a group of organizations – the East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organization, the All East Kameng District Students’ Union, the East Kameng Chamber of Commerce & Industries, the Consumer Rights Organization East Kameng, and the All Seppa Town Colony Welfare Association – have jointly declared four days’ lockdown in Seppa, from 5 am of 8 July to 5 pm of 12 July.

Sources said the announcement was made in view of people coming from Itanagar to Seppa without undergoing any medical examination for Covid-19, after the state government has imposed a weeklong lockdown in the capital, following the spike in Covid-19 cases in the capital region.

Apparently, the declaration of the lockdown has not gone down well with the East Kameng district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Pravimal Abhisek Polumatla issued an order on Monday, clarifying that no such lockdown has been imposed by the district administration. The DC also stated that community organizations do not have the authority to declare such a lockdown, saying it falls under the purview of the government.

“Such irresponsible act by the community organizations is uncalled for and it is hereby advised that they should refrain from issuing such declaration in future,” the DC stated in the order.

He cautioned that any act which could create panic among the people during a disaster would be dealt with seriously, as per the relevant sections of the law.