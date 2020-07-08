Covid-19 screening point shifted

ZIRO, Jul 7: The Lower Subansiri district screening point which was located at Potin market has been shifted to the tourism gate for better management of Covid-19 and for the welfare of the public and the screening team.
In an order issued by the deputy commissioner on 6 July, no vehicle carrying either essential commodities or personnel of the central paramilitary forces or the BRTF shall be allowed to enter the district via the Kimin check gate. (DIPRO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR