Covid-19 screening point shifted

ZIRO, Jul 7: The Lower Subansiri district screening point which was located at Potin market has been shifted to the tourism gate for better management of Covid-19 and for the welfare of the public and the screening team.

In an order issued by the deputy commissioner on 6 July, no vehicle carrying either essential commodities or personnel of the central paramilitary forces or the BRTF shall be allowed to enter the district via the Kimin check gate. (DIPRO)