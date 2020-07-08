Awareness prog conducted

BULLA, Jul 7: The All Habung Welfare Society Youth Wing (AHWSYW) on Tuesday conducted an awareness programme on the importance of cleanliness and hygiene at the government middle school here in Lower Subansiri district.

The programme, themed ‘Cleanliness, its positive impact on health & safeguard from coronavirus’, was conducted under the leadership of AHWSYW chairman Habung Pilya.

Covid-19 nodal officer Subu Habung as a resource person highlighted the current Covid-19 scenario, the precautions to be practiced by individuals, and the risk factors to be avoided.

Dr Habung Mikhii (Obing) highlighted the origin of the novel coronavirus.

Apatani Youth Association president Habung Tamang, All Habung Welfare Society chairman Habung Lai, SMC chairman Habung Tana and Capital Complex Habung Welfare Society vice president Habung Ruja spoke on different aspects associated with cleanliness.