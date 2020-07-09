TRIHMS to test all after employee tests Covid19 +ve, shut till July 10

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 8: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TIRHMS) has been shut for two days after a health worker was found Covid-19 positive on Monday.

The institute informed that the shutdown is to enable Covid-19 screening of all health workers and sanitization of the hospital premises.

In its order, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini informed that all the services, including OPD, emergency, operations and labour room will remain closed till 10 July.

The health department has also launched sero-surveillance for the frontline workers during the weeklong lockdown period. The objective of the sero-surveillance is to “identify the prevalence of SARS-CoV 2 among the high risk groups in the community and to prioritize timely response of targeted public health interventions.”