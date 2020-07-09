Heavy rainfall affects normal life in Siang valley

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Jul 8: Heavy rain lashed East Siang district and Dhemaji of north Assam, throwing life out of gear on Wednesday.

Overnight heavy downpour in the region refilled the receding river and perennial streams and caused rain flood at several locations.

Heavy rainfall has also filled low-lying places at Pasighat and Ruksin areas causing inconvenience to local residents.

Rainwater also submerged standing crops, vegetable gardens and human habitations at the boundary area and incurred losses to the farmers. Surging water of the Ruksin and Sille rivers caused by heavy rain inundated a large portion of the Poba RF under Ruksin forest range.

The region has witnessed considerable rainfall activities this monsoon season.

Heavy showers, which lashed the region last week, left a trail of devastation by triggering landslides, breaching roads, damaging water supply pipelines, and electric poles in the region.

In photo: A paddy cultivation site at Ruksin block of East Siang district reeling under flood on Wednesday.