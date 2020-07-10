ITANAGAR, Jul 9: The capital unit of the BJP has strongly condemned the killing of BJP leader Wasim Bari along with his father and brother by terrorists in north Kashmir’s Bandipora area on Wednesday.
Expressing shock at the killing, the BJP unit demanded exemplary punishment for the killers. It also conveyed condolences to and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.
Capital BJP condemns killing of party leader in Kashmir
