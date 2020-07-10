CM mourns Tumnya Karbak’s demise

ITANAGAR, Jul 9: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the demise of Tumnya Karbak, who breathed his last early Thursday morning in Kamba, in West Siang district, after a brief illness.

Late Tumnya Karbak was the father of Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak.

Born in 1950, Tumnya Karbak was a renowned social activist of West Siang district. Besides having been active in a student organization, he was active in social activities and held the post of the Kamba Banngo secretary consecutively for 15 years, from 1977 to 1992. He also held the post of the president of the West Siang Congress Seva Dal from 1986 to 1988.

Late Karbak is survived by his wife Bomde Niri Karbak, and four children.

“In this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted on you and your family by one of the greatest truths of life,” the CM said in a condolence message to Nyamar, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Galo Welfare Society (GWS) has also deeply mourned Karbak’s demise.

In a condolence message, the GWS described Karbak as “a renowned social activist and widely recognized as a great orator with an enriched knowledge of local customary laws.

“He was popularly known for his soft-spoken, kindhearted and humble nature, numerous philanthropic works and was respected by all sections of the society. His contribution and services rendered to the society shall be remembered forever,” it said.

On behalf of the Galo community, the GWS extended deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

“The GWS offers its sincere prayers to ‘Anv Dooxi Abo ‘Poolo to bestow strength to his family members to bear this irreparable loss,” it said.