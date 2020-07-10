Prefab Covid-19 hospital remains incomplete

Cabins to arrive soon: Libang

Staff Reporter

MIDPU, Jul 9: The prefabricated Covid-19 hospital which is coming up here remains incomplete.

Health Secretary P Parthiban had claimed last Sunday that the remaining two prefabricated cabins would arrive on Monday, but the cabins are yet to arrive.

Altogether seven cabins, each with five beds, are to be installed at first, making it a 35-bedded hospital. Till now only five cabins have been installed.

On Thursday, Health Minister Alo Libang along with senior government officials visited the hospital site.

Speaking to the media at the site, the minister said the remaining two cabins are on the way.

“The cabins are coming from Tata Steel, Jamshedpur. There were plenty of demands from various parts of the country, and therefore our order was delayed. But now things are improving and they have assured faster delivery in future,” said Libang.

He added that the dedicated Covid-19 hospital would be further upgraded.

“It will become a 60-bedded hospital, of which 10 will have ICU facilities to treat critical patients, and the remaining 50 will have oxygen supply and treat moderate patients,” he said.

The health minister informed that order for the new cabins is being placed, and added that the new cabins would be much better than the current lot.

“We want the TRIHMS to be freed of Covid-19 patients as chances of infection are high. The TRIHMS has one of the best facilities and therefore people visit it for various kinds of treatment,” said Libang.

He said construction of a boundary wall around the dedicated Covid-19 hospital, as demanded by the locals, is being considered by the government.

“The local villagers have donated land for the hospital and we are thankful to them. There is enough land for construction of the hospital and other health infrastructure here. This land is an asset to the health department and will be properly utilized,” he said.

Parthiban, who was also present, informed that in the first phase the 35-bedded hospital will serve as a dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC).

“In the first phase, only patients with moderate case will be admitted. Apart from ICU, there is a proposal to establish a laboratory too. It will take another month or two for a full dedicated 60-bedded hospital to materialize,” he said.

The health secretary meanwhile said there is no report of community transmission of Covid-19 in the state till now.

“We are trying to figure out how residents of a few pockets of Naharlagun got infected. The health department is working to trace out from where they got infected,” he said.

Parthiban also informed that most of the Covid-19 positive cases in the Itanagar capital region are among the paramilitary personnel.