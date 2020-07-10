State devastated by rain and landslides

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 9: Heavy rains and landslides have left trails of destruction across Arunachal, particularly in the Itanagar capital region.

Continuous rainfall over the last few days has swelled the rivers and streams and unleashed a series of landslides in the state.

On Thursday afternoon, a massive landslide occurred near Doordarshan Colony here and swept down over Dokum Colony.

According to a report from the district disaster management office, two RCC grocery shops belonging to one Biri Agu, and the residences – along with four pigs – of one Biri Yara were swept away by the landslide. One of the pigs was found alive downhill, but the remaining three were buried alive in the mud.

A CVR bike belonging to one Mikar Riba was also buried in the mud, and the kutcha house of one Biri Agu was partially damaged by the mudslide in Dokum Colony.

“The mudslide impacted heavily and damaged the kitchen, house, toilet, bathroom, compound wall, and the gate of one Gichik Tami in Dokum Colony. The mud also hit a Scorpio car, three Hyundai i20 cars, one bike and four scooters. A kutcha ghumti of one Nabam Pada was completely damaged,” informed District Disaster Management Officer Moromi Dodum Sonam.

There is also report that a landslide partially damaged the rented house of one Yomto Ronya in G Extension, near the SP office here. It buried a Royal Enfield bike of one Likha Rime under the debris. The bike was later dug out using an excavator.

A state disaster response force (SDRF) team, led by T Megu, is engaged in digging passages to allow water to flow, clearing debris, and towing vehicles buried under mud.

Landslides also occurred in several other locations, such as Division 4, the Sangey Laden Sports Academy in Chimpu, Hills Top Colony, and Nyokum Lapang.

No human casualty has been reported so far.