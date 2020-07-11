Orgs blame lack of drainage system for floods in Namsai

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, Jul 10: The All Tai-Khampti Singpho Students’ Union and the All Namsai District Students’ Union have blamed the absence of a proper drainage system for the flooding of the township area here.

In a joint representation to the Namsai DC, the organizations alleged misappropriation of state- and centrally-sponsored funds meant for the development of Namsai town by the department concerned.

They alleged that the assistant engineer of the UD&H department was also working as a contractor under his own department.

The student organizations claimed that huge funds meant for construction of a drainage system and management of solid waste in Namsai town were released by the government. They said while work for construction of a barrack for sanitation assistants in Namsai is yet to start, “it is complete on paper.”

“The truck under UD&H department meant for collection of wastes from the township is nowhere to be seen since months,” the representation read.

The organizations also demanded immediate removal of the structures in Namsai town which they said are being constructed by trespassing on the public’s right of way, and immediate clearance of the clogged drains on both sides of the roads in the township.

The organizations have given the administration two weeks to fulfill their demands.