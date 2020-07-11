Paglam cut off, Covid-19 workers undeterred

ROING, Jul 10: Paglam subdivision in Lower Dibang Valley district remains cut off due to disruption in road communication following incessant rains. Several villages in the district have been flooded by rising river waters for the second time this monsoon.

However, flooded villages and inaccessible roads have not deterred the Covid-19 manage- ment team of Paglam in discharging its duty.

The home quarantine monitoring team, led by nodal officer Tumge Riba, MO Dr Bharat Jyoti Gogoi and ASI Jonggum Ete, under the supervision of SDO Philip Tayeng, has been diligently monitoring all the people under home quarantine in the area.

There are a total of 68 returnees to Paglam subdivision from across the country. As of date, four more persons have been released after they completed 28 days of mandatory quarantine, while two persons are still under home quarantine in the area. (DIPRO)