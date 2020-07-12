DA to impose partial lockdown in Ziro

ZIRO, Jul 11: The Lower Subansiri district administration has decided to impose partial lockdown in Ziro, and modalities are being worked out for the purpose.

The decision to impose partial lockdown instead of a complete lockdown was taken during a consultative meeting held at the DC’s office here on Saturday.

Various student and youth organizations of the district had been demanding that the administration impose a complete lockdown in the district as a preventive measure against Covid-19.

DC Swetika Sachan said the administration was not rejecting the lockdown proposal but a complete lockdown at this time in the district could be premature.

“A partial lockdown can be initiated immediately. We will work out modalities to restrict unwanted public movement by enforcing market opening timings in a staggered manner, stricter local lockdowns in the villages, and extending the existing curfew,” she said.

The DC assured the student and youth leaders in attendance that there would be no lapses in the SOP issued by the government in handling returnees from outside the state.

Responding to the demand for restricting the entry of people from Itanagar also, Sachan assured to intensify checking at the district check gate and “restrict the entry of private people, unless it is of medical emergency.”

She said an order in this regard was already issued on Friday, restricting entry of persons from outside the state (even with valid ILPs) and instructing the returnees to complete the mandatory quarantine period at the state quarantine centre in Lekhi, Papum Pare, first.

The DC appealed to the youth leaders to assist the district administration in sensitizing the people to the rules of the lockdown, and health and hygiene.

She cautioned against organizing any public programme by private parties or government organizations during the pandemic.

SP Hemant Tiwari briefed about the security arrangements at the Covid care centres and the check gates, and DMO Dr Tage Kano highlighted the Covid-19 scenario in the district.

Among others, Town Magistrate Tame Yajum, EAC Bamin Tarang, DDMO Nima Drema, AYA president Hibu Tamang and representatives of the All Ziro Hapoli Youth Association, the Lower Subansiri Students’ Union and the Apatani Students’ Union attended the meeting. (DIPRO)