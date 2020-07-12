Schools designated as temp relief camps

ITANAGAR, Jul 11: Several schools in the Itanagar capital region (ICR) have been designated as temporary relief camps in view of the devastations being caused by continuous rains.

The government higher secondary school in Kankernallah and Gyan Ganga Vidyapeeth in Itanagar have already started functioning as relief camps, while other schools have been kept on standby. They are the government secondary school in Chimpu, the government secondary school Arunodaya, the government upper primary school in Niti Vihar, and the government secondary school in Nirjuli.

During an emergency meeting he convened here on Saturday, ICR DC Komkar Dulom assigned EAC (DM) Lod Takkar and DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam the task of looking after the relief camps in Itanagar, while

Naharlagun EAC Likha Radh and CO Moyir Kato have been assigned to look after the camps in Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa, under the overall supervision of the DC himself.

Dulom informed that the administration has started identifying residents in vulnerable locations, landslide- and flood-prone areas, etc, and facilitating shifting them to the relief camps.

“Notice has also been served to vacate and to shift to relief camps to avert any kind of disaster,” he said, adding that basic relief materials would be provided at the relief camps by the district administration.

The DC had on 1 June issued an order directing the residents in vulnerable areas to vacate the areas and move to safer locations.

“We cannot save ourselves from nature’s fury. However, we can avoid manmade disasters through various precautionary measures,” he said, and appealed to the residents of the ICR to refrain from building houses near rivers, streams, low-lying areas, etc.

He also advised the people to remain alert “as there is likelihood of heavy rains in the next two days, as per the IMD warning.”

In case of emergency, the district emergency operating centre may be contacted at the toll-free numbers 1077, 878-7336331, and 94364 15828.

Among others, DDMO Moromi Dodum Sonam, ADM Talo Potom, EAC (DM) Lod Takkar, CO Moyir Kato, DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo, and DTO C Wangsu attended the meeting. (DIPRO)