Road link to W/Siang snapped

AALO, Jul 11: Surface communication to West Siang district was snapped after a block occurred at the 26th kilometre near the Pangin junction, following the washing away of the formation cutting there.

“All-out efforts are being made to restore the road at the earliest, using JCBs,” informed Highway AE Gemar Padu, who is monitoring the condition of the Aalo-Pasighat road.

Sources informed that several minor landslides are occurring on the stretch of the road, owing to the continuous rain.

The Aalo-Likabali road, where highway construction work is being carried out, is not fit for use because of landslides and accumulation of heavy mud on the road.

HQ advisory for inter-dist returnees

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi has issued an advisory directing compulsory home quarantine (HQ) for inter-district returnees to check the spread of Covid-19 in the district.

The DC has appealed to the people of the district to follow all regulatory measures, such as plying of vehicles on odd-even basis, observing social distancing, wearing masks, and keeping social gatherings to a minimum. (DIPRO)