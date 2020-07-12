Woman dies in mysterious circumstances, relatives allege foul play

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 11: A woman identified as Jony Sangno Tallo (20) reportedly died under mysterious circumstances in New Seppa on Friday.

East Kameng SP Piyush Fulzele informed that the woman’s husband, Sei Tallo (21), reported to the police that his wife had died by suicide in their residence. Sei reported to the police about the incident on Friday morning.

However, the family members of the deceased have alleged foul play. The deceased’s elder brother, Tafang Sangno, alleged that his sister’s death was “a foul play and culpable homicide.”

Based on Sangno’s FIR, a case of unnatural death (u/s 174 CrPC) has been registered at the Seppa police station.

“We were informed about her death only after 3 pm yesterday, whereas circumstantial evidence appeared that she must have died on Wednesday night. So, we are suspecting that her death is not a suicide but a foul play by her own husband,” claimed Layang Weshi, a cousin brother of the deceased, on Saturday.

When contacted, Seppa PS OC Kime Komo informed that postmortem was done on Friday at the district hospital in Seppa and the body was handed over to the family members for the last rites.

The OC informed that the magistrate also visited the place of incident and the case is under investigation.