WPD: DC highlights benefits of small family

RAGA, Jul 11: Kamle DC Hengo Basar highlighted the benefits of having a small family and advised health workers, ASHAs and AWWs to educate the people about family planning and provide government facilities down to the village level.

The DC was addressing MOs, GNMs/NOs, ANMs, ASHAs, AWWs, members of NGOs and others during a programme organized here on Saturday on the occasion of the World Population Day (WPD).

Earlier, Basar inaugurated a four-bedded female ward at the district hospital here.

The DC also spoke on the precautionary measures being adopted in the district in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, and directed all health workers to create awareness in this regard at the village level.

DMO Dr Nani Rika highlighted the importance of family planning, and directed the ASHAs, ANMs and health workers to create awareness among the people on family planning methods and guide them to adopt any one of the methods.

DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin also spoke.

Various temporary methods of family planning were also displayed and explained by nursing officers.