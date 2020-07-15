FIRs lodged against highway CE, TK Engg over mudslide deaths

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 14: An aggrieved husband and relatives have lodged an FIR against Highway Chief Engineer Nani Tadu and M/s TK Engineering, blaming them for the loss of lives caused by the mudslide that occurred in Modi Rijo area near here on 10 July and buried four persons alive.

In the FIR, one Kamdak Tado, who lost his wife in the mudslide, claimed that the incident occurred due to mud overflowing the retaining wall of the plot of land that belongs to Tadu.

The FIR also claimed that Tadu had diverted the natural stream there by dumping a huge amount of soil on his plot from the national highway.

Sensing the danger posed by the mud-dumping to the residents below, the Modi Rijo Welfare Society had raised the issue with the highway EE and TK Engineering, but they paid no heed, Tado claimed.

He demanded that the police book the persons concerned under Section 304 of the IPC “for willfully causing death of people.”

Meanwhile, the Lokam Welfare Society (LWS) has also lodged an FIR against Nani Tadu and TK Engineering, accusing them of criminal negligence and culpable homicide of the four persons who lost their lives in the incident.

“In spite of repeated complaints and appeals from the colony welfare society, they negligently dumped the soil along roadside that triggered massive landslide, washing away Kamdak Tado’s dwelling house and buried four persons,” the LWS stated in the FIR.