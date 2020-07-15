MLA urges highways dept to reopen Papu-Yupia road

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 14: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has urged the PWD highways authorities to reopen the blocked Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH 713) between Papu and Yupia at the earliest.

The residents of several villages along TAH 713 have also been demanding that the PWD highways authorities reopen the road, which remains blocked following a massive landslide that occurred last month.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, the MLA informed that the PWD highways’ Naharlagun division, Nirjuli, had earlier engaged men and machine to reopen TAH 713. “However, after a few days’ work, the authorities decided to take the machines away from the site for reasons best known to them,” he said.

“It is really a matter of great concern that the small portion of a road which was damaged several days ago is yet to reopen. I have discussed the matter with Highways Executive Engineer Nani Tath over phone and urged him to initiate urgent measures to ensure early restoration of communication as people are facing much hardship, especially those on medical emergency and those who are engaged in Covid-19 management duty in the city,” Kaso added.