Lost elephant calf in forest dept’s care

ITANAGAR, Jul 14: The staff of the Seijosa wildlife division in Pakke-Kessang district is looking after an elephant calf that got separated from the herd in A-II village under the Seijosa wildlife range.

The forest department received information about the presence of the elephant calf in the village on 3 July. A forest team, led by Deputy Ranger Rubu Tado, rescued the calf on the same day from the village, with help from the Wildlife Trust of India.

The calf is estimated to be between 4 and 5 months old and is 70 cm tall. He is reported to be fatigued but otherwise healthy.

Since three herds were nearby, attempts were made to reunite the calf with the herds, but it was a futile effort, forest officials said. The herds responded to the distress call of the calf but did not react, they said.

The team stayed in the forest for two days with the calf but none of the herds accepted the calf.