119 schemes approved under JJM in W/Kameng

BOMDILA, Jul 14: The West Kameng District Water and Sanitation Mission in a meeting held here on Tuesday approved 119 schemes in its annual action plan (AAP) under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JMM) in the district.

Of the 119 schemes, 74 were approved under the Bomdila division and 45 were approved under the Dirang division.

DC Karma Leki, who presided over the meeting, said the flagship JMM is aimed at providing potable drinking water to every household in the rural areas by 2024.

Bomdila PHED Division EE N Konia made a PowerPoint presentation on the AAP 2020-21 under the JMM.

“Though village action plan passed by the gram sabha was mandatory, owing to the ongoing pandemic, the AAP 2020-21 was placed directly at the district level board on directives by the concerned authorities,” Konia informed.

Later, during a meeting on ‘convergence of schemes for the work departments under BADP’, the DC called for doing away with duplicity of schemes. Officials of various work departments were present at the meeting. (DIPRO)