Health dept working on containing spread of Covid-19; do not panic: Dr Jampa

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa has urged people not to panic over the growing cases of Covid-19.

“The health department is working hard to contain the virus from spreading and the department seeks the cooperation of the citizens. Instead of panicking, the citizens should extend cooperation so that together everyone can stop its further spread,” said Dr Jampa.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, he said that apart from the capital region, the number of cases in the rest of the state has stabilized.

“The capital region is witnessing a rise in the number of cases, but the situation in other districts is under control. Our focus is on the capital at present. The recovery rate is also increasing in the state,” he added.

Further, Dr Jampa informed that the health department has identified several areas from where positive cases have been reported and rapid antigen tests will soon be conductedin those areas.