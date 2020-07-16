Lockdown in Miao extended till July 18

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Jul 15: The lockdown in Miao in Changlang district has been extended till 18July.

Miao was placed under containment zone on 11 July along with imposition of the 144 CrPC after one police personnel with no travel history tested positive for Covid-19 on 10 July.

The entire Miao town is under complete lockdown since Saturday.

Barring the vehicles of the district administration, health and police departments, no private or public vehicles were seen plying. All shops, government and private establishments remain closed during the lockdown period.

Mioa CHC MO in-charge Dr H Jongsam informed that the samples from two more police personnel were collected and sent for tests on Tuesday. The results are awaited.

All entry and exit points of the town have also been barricaded.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Tasi Darang has been supervising the enforcement of the containment zone orders within the township and upto Namphai – II areas.

Since all the police personnel of both high and low risk contacts have been quarantined, the SDPO and OC are experiencing tough time with low manpower.

However, the SP deployed additional manpower at Miao from neighbouring police stations.

The SDPO appealed to the residents to use the Changlang helpline number 8505803803 and local medical helpline number 8974687664 for Miao circle for “self reporting of fever, sore throat, cough, breathing problem etc. so that prompt action can be initiated.”

The Miao medical officer in-charge is mobilizing field teams consisting of nurses, ASHAs andanganwadi workers for door-to-door surveillance.

Miao ADC Tage Rumi appreciated the residents of Miao Township for extending cooperation by staying indoors. He expressed hope that with everyone’s support, the township can be protected from the clutches of community transmission.

He, however, cautioned that any violation of the containment zone order will be dealt with strictly as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

He exhorted the volunteers of Miao Singpho Ramma Hpung to continue spreading awareness on lockdown protocols.