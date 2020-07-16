MBA alumni seeks fresh advt for CMFP

ITANAGAR, Jul 15: The RGU-MBA Alumni Association has written to the chief minister to issue fresh advertisement for selection of candidates for the CM’s Fellowship Programme (CMFP).

It suggested that the government give preference to APST candidates in the laid out ratio of 80:20 (APST-80 & Non-APST-20) to “enable them to gain experience through participation in state and national flagship programmes.”

“Our APST candidates must find a place to compete in such an ambitious scheme,” it said, adding: “management students from Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) are well qualified for the said fellowship programme.”

It also sought relaxation of the minimum required period of experiences needed for APSTs to select them adequately, and recruitment from premier institutes of RGU and NERIST in various government departments, such as Finance & Accounts, HR and Marketing etc.

To instil professionalism in the youths, the association also suggested introducing BBA degree courses in the existing government colleges of Arunachal Pradesh.