DC chalks out plan to construct CSCs at villages

SEPPA, Jul 15: East Kameng DC Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla has in a coordination meeting held here on Wednesday, chalked out a plan to construct community sanitary complexes (CSCs) in the district’s villages by converging the Swachch Bharat Mission (Grameen) with the Mahatma Gandhi NREGS.

During the meeting, the DC directed the panchayat and rural development departments to coordinate and cooperate with the PHE&WS department for construction and implementation of CSCs with solid convergence plan.

He further informed that the task will be completed by 30 August this year.

Directing the PHE&WS department to assess and prepare a detailed plan for construction and implementation of CSCs in villages, the DC exhorted all to cooperate and work in mission mode to achieve the true goal of the SBM.

EE (PHE&WSD) Bharat Sonam, ADC (hqtrs)-cum-DPDO Dahey Sangno, DRDA PD Ashok Tajo, EAC Bana Pooza Sonam Natung, BDOs and engineers of PHE&WS department were also present in the meeting. (DIPRO)