DWSC meeting under JJM held

TAWANG, Jul 16: Altogether 3195 households in Tawang district have been provided with drinking water supply connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), and 8910 household will be covered soon, PHED EE G Mize informed.

He said this during the district water sanitation committee (DWSC) meeting under the JJM held here on Thursday to finalize the water supply schemes in the district during 2020-21.

The DWSC proposed 77 schemes worth Rs 1,832.10 lakhs for the district for 2020-21 under the JJM. These include augmentation, extension of water supply points, improvement of supply, and construction of slow sand filtration tanks.

The meeting was chaired by DC Sang Phuntsok. (DIPRO)