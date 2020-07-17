OCs directed to conduct evening patrolling on Aalo-Kamba highway

AALO, Jul 16: West Siang SP Jummar Basar has directed the officers-in-charge (OC) of the police stations here and in Kamba to conduct regular evening patrolling on the highway in their jurisdictions to ensure that people do not indulge in rash and negligent driving/riding, and to check activities like partying and drinking on the roadsides.

“Any cases of road accidents arising out of such activities will be attributed to lack of supervision and active patrolling of the OCs concerned,” the order read.

The SP informed that 11 cases of road accidents on the Aalo-Kamba highway have been reported in the last three years, out of which five were fatal accidents.

“The order has been issued to also ensure the safety of health-conscious citizens who are using this stretch of the highway for walking, jogging, running and other exercise purposes due to absence of parks and recreational avenues in the town,” the SP said.

The OCs have been directed to immediately register criminal cases against reported violation of the order. (DIPRO)