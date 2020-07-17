Police directed to register case over BERA violation

[Pisi Zauing]

NAMSAI, Jul 16: The judicial magistrate first class here has directed the officer-in-charge (OC) of the police station to register a case and initiate investigation against one Bikash Prasad Majhi for allegedly entering Namsai district without obtaining inner line permit and acquiring immovable property here without the sanction of the state government.

On 13 July, a complaint (u/s 155 (I) CrPC) was lodged by Chow Kyawon Singkai, Chow Ketong Hopak and Chow Jaylai Manlai at the police station, to the effect that Majhi had violated various provisions of the Bengal Eastern Regulation Act (BERA), 1873, by his actions.

The court has directed the OC to submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Meanwhile, leaders of various non-political organization of Namsai on Thursday filed an FIR at the police station here, levelling the same accusation against Majhi.