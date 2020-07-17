ANYA writes to Centre, seeks fresh recruitment process for porters

ITANAGAR, Jul 16: The All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) has submitted a representation to the defence minister and lodged a complaint against the recent army porter recruitment in Tawang where some of the candidates who qualified for the job reportedly had to face discrimination.

The association sought constituting an inquiry committee headed by a senior army officer to unearth the facts behind the incident.

The association further said that recruitment of porters for the army in Arunachal should be done in each and every district of the state, and sought cancellation of the recruitment held in Tawang in order to ensure fair induction of porters from different districts of Arunachal.